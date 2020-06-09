Left Menu
Development News Edition

No exemption for Goswami, HC asks him to appear before police

A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla, which was hearing his petition seeking quashing of the FIRs, asked him to appear before the police on Wednesday.Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Goswami in Nagpur and Mumbai accusing him of making provocative comments about a community during a news show.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:45 IST
No exemption for Goswami, HC asks him to appear before police

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exemption from appearance before the city police in a case about alleged provocative comments. A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla, which was hearing his petition seeking quashing of the FIRs, asked him to appear before the police on Wednesday.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Goswami in Nagpur and Mumbai accusing him of making provocative comments about a community during a news show. The show was about migrant workers gathering in large numbers outside the Bandra railway terminus during lockdown.

His lawyer Harish Salve on Tuesday sought exemption for him from appearing before the Mumbai police on Wednesday and also later pending the hearing of the petition. Last month Goswami moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of all the FIRs lodged against him. The SC on May 19 refused to quash the FIRs lodged in Maharashtra and said he could approach the Bombay High Court for relief.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Maharashtra government's counsel Kapil Sibal opposed the plea for exemption and said his interrogation was necessary for probe. The bench then directed Goswami to appear before the concerned police station on Wednesday and posted the petition for hearing to June 12.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases surge in Libya after repatriations

The number of coronavirus cases has surged in Libya this month, with health authorities blaming the biggest outbreak in a southern city on the repatriation of nationals stranded abroad. The National Centre for Disease Control last week anno...

Have email from Richard Dawkins: Shabana Azmi on claim Javed Akhtar didn't win award

Actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday dismissed a claim by an anonymous Twitter user that her writer-husband Javed Akhtar was only nominated but didnt win the Richard Dawkins Award 2020, calling it patently untrue. Akhtar, on Sunday, said he was de...

Equitas Small Fin Bank hikes interest on saving account deposits

In order to attract deposits, small finance lender Equitas Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has increased the rate of interest on savings account having deposits between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 crore to 7 per cent per annum from 5.5 per cent...

COVID-19 had material impact on healthcare services business operations: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on the companys healthcare services business operations, though its standalone pharmacy business continued to show growth momentum....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020