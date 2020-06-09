With 10 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, state count reaches 282
Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur, taking the total count to 282 on Tuesday, the state government said.ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:04 IST
Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur, taking the total count to 282 on Tuesday, the state government said. The confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Noney (nine) and Kamjong (one) districts. According to the government, they had returned from Delhi, Kerala, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
"The total number of positive cases has increased to 282 and the number of active cases to 218. The number of recovered cases is 64," the state government said in a release. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged to 2,66,598 in India as of now. (ANI)
