Conduct thorough contact tracing of COVID-19 patients, follow ICMR guidelines for testing: Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the administration of the national capital to conduct thorough contact tracing of COVID-19 patients and testing for the virus as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:36 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in an all party meeting over coronavirus situation on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the administration of the national capital to conduct thorough contact tracing of COVID-19 patients and testing for the virus as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research. Taking to Twitter after holding an all-party meeting at his residence over the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital, Baijal directed the authorities concerned to delineate the containment zones to ensure their effective management.

"Conduct thorough contact tracing of affected persons and testing as per ICMR guidelines for COVID-19 testing without any deviation. Admission of eligible COVID positive patients to be ensured as per protocol," Baijal tweeted. According to sources, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting highlighted the issue of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The Lieutenant Governor also advised timely action for physical infrastructure and Human Resources requirements considering possible scenarios to ramp up medical capacity. "Directed all stakeholders for containment zone strategy as per ICMR guidelines. Delineate containment zones properly to ensure their effective management to contain the spread of infection Also advised to follow best practices from others for management of COVID-19 cases in Delhi," Baijal tweeted.

The all-party meeting assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of Delhi Lieutenant Governor's decision to overrule the Delhi government's decision and allow everyone to get treated at all hospitals across the city. The meeting was attended by Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, and other concerned government officials.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Sisodia said that the Central Government officers have asserted that there is no community spread of coronavirus in Delhi as of now. (ANI)

