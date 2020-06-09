Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC says no clarity on number of labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi, asks SDM to file report

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said there was no clarity on the exact number of labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi here since the COVID 19 lockdown and are in need of two square meals a day, while directed the SDM of the area to come up with clear figures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:03 IST
HC says no clarity on number of labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi, asks SDM to file report

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said there was no clarity on the exact number of labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi here since the COVID 19 lockdown and are in need of two square meals a day, while directed the SDM of the area to come up with clear figures. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said a fresh affidavit shall be filed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Model Town to satisfy the court that the number of meals mentioned in the affidavit filed by the Delhi government tallies with the actual number of labourers who are stranded and in Azadpur Mandi.

“There is no clarity as to the exact number of the labourers allegedly stranded in Azadpur Mandi. In our opinion, the SDM of the area ought to have undertaken an exercise and come up with clear figures. It is, therefore, deemed appropriate to direct the SDM of the area to undertake an exercise to identify the number of labourers who are stranded in Azadpur Mandi and are in need of two square meals a day and/or shelter,” the court said.  It said that the exercise be completed by the SDM on or before June 13 and an affidavit be filed by June 15. The order came on a PIL by the Potato and Union Masakhour Merchant Association which has sought directions to the Delhi government to ensure that the nearly 1,000 labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi here since the COVID-19 lockdown are provided "two square meals" each day.

The plea has also sought a direction to the Delhi government to lodge the stranded labourers in a makeshift shelter home within or near the market area. The court asked the market association to assist the SDM and help in collating the requisite data.

The court had earlier sought response of the Delhi government on the plea and had directed it to ensure that the two hunger relief centres set up in Azadpur Mandi are provided enough cooked food so that the labourers stranded there can be provided packed lunch and dinner on a daily basis. According to an affidavit filed by the Model Town SDM, there are two hunger relief centres located within the Azadpur Mandi and two other hunger relief centres are located within a radius of 150 meters, at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya (Co-ed), Bharola Village and Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya (Co-ed), Sarai Peepal Thala.

The four hunger relief centres provide 1,300 lunch packets and 1,300 dinner packets per day to labourers and others in need, the affidavit said, adding that there is a DUSIB shelter home at Sarai Peepal Thala near Azadpur Mandi where the stranded persons including the labourers can stay. During the hearing, the bench enquired from Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal as to how many persons can be accommodated in the DUSIB shelter home at Sarai Peepal Thala and the three government schools.

He said he has no instructions in this regard. The bench said, “we are of the opinion that this information is very material as it is the stand of counsel for the petitioner that even today there are about 1000 labourers in the Azadpur Mandi who are shelterless.” PTI SKV HMP SA

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Japan TV station apologizes for US video seen as offensive

Japanese public broadcaster NHK apologized Tuesday for an animated video it produced trying to explain the ongoing protests in the United States that instead sparked outrage that its depiction of black Americans was offensive. The animated ...

EU rejects any US attempt to invoke Iran nuclear deal

The European Unions top diplomat said Tuesday that since the United States has already withdrawn from an international agreement curbing Irans nuclear ambitions, it cant now use its former membership of the pact to try to impose a permanent...

US challenges planned expedition to retrieve Titanic's radio

The US government will try to stop a companys planned salvage mission to retrieve the Titanics wireless telegraph machine, arguing the expedition would break federal law and a pact with Britain to leave the iconic shipwreck undisturbed. US ...

Bahrain releases leading rights activist Nabeel Rajab -lawyer

Bahrain has released leading human rights activist Nabeel Rajab after a court agreed to pass an alternative sentence to the jail term he is currently serving, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Rajab, an outspoken critic of the government who play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020