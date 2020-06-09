Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC may consider framing guidelines to protect bonded labourers during COVID-19 pandemic:SC

The top court had earlier asked the district magistrates of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and Rohtas in Bihar to submit a report regarding action taken by them in "liberating 187 bonded labour victims working in brick kilns whose details are given in the order passed by the National Human Rights Commission".The plea had also sought a direction to the authorities to frame "specific guidelines to release, protect, rehabilitate and repatriate bonded labourers during the COVID-19 pandemic taking into account measures to ensure access to shelter, food supplies, compensation and healthcare" during the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:06 IST
NHRC may consider framing guidelines to protect bonded labourers during COVID-19 pandemic:SC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court Tuesday said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) may consider framing guidelines for protection and rehabilitation of bonded labourers, especially during the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Krishna Murari was hearing through video-conferencing a plea which has alleged that authorities concerned in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have failed to take prompt action to help 187 victims of bonded labour who are working in brick kilns in these states. The bench, which disposed of the plea, observed that NHRC had already passed directions on the issue and asked the petitioner to approach the commission for further directions.

"The NHRC may consider issuing guidelines for protection and rehabilitation of bonded labourers," the bench observed. The apex court had on June 3 issued notices to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar seeking their responses on the plea, filed by social worker Zahid Hussain, seeking urgent release and rehabilitation of victims of bonded labour, including pregnant women and children, who are being allegedly held at three different brick kilns in these states. The plea, filed through advocate Srishti Agnihotri, had said that on May 11 this year, the NHRC had taken cognisance on the complaints filed on this issue and directed the district administration of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and Rohtas in Bihar to depute team of officers for conducting spot inquiry and file an action taken report (ATR) within 15 days. During the hearing on Tuesday, the advocates appearing for both the states apprised the bench about the action taken by them in the matter. Advocate Gopal Singh, appearing for Bihar government, told the bench that authority has taken steps in the matter. Singh told the bench that Bihar is dealing with the issue of migrant workers, who are returning to the state, and the authority has taken appropriate steps in the matter as per the available resources. The top court had earlier asked the district magistrates of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and Rohtas in Bihar to submit a report regarding action taken by them in "liberating 187 bonded labour victims working in brick kilns whose details are given in the order passed by the National Human Rights Commission".

The plea had also sought a direction to the authorities to frame "specific guidelines to release, protect, rehabilitate and repatriate bonded labourers during the COVID-19 pandemic taking into account measures to ensure access to shelter, food supplies, compensation and healthcare" during the pandemic. It had alleged that despite NHRC's direction, the administration has not taken appropriate steps as a result of which these bonded labours are working in "perilous and inhuman working conditions".

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FCC proposes record $225 million fine for massive robocall campaign

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Tuesday voted unanimously to propose a record-setting 225 million fine against Texas-based health insurance telemarketers for allegedly making approximately 1 billion illegally spoofed robocalls....

Over 30 companies participate in webinar organised by Rajasthan seeking European investment

Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, DB Gupta and several senior bureaucrats interacted with ambassadors, business representatives from several European countries on Tuesday inviting them to invest in the state. Business representatives from vario...

Confederate statue in Florida is removed in predawn hours

A Confederate statue that had been in a northeast Florida park for more than a century was removed in the predawn hours Tuesday ahead of a protest demanding racial equality. The statue of a Confederate soldier had sat atop a 62-foot 19-mete...

Punjab Engineering College to start online classes for next academic session

As schools opt for the online classes, the Punjab Engineering College PEC is all set to start online classes for its next academic session. PEC will be the first institute in the region to conduct online classes if they start the classes fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020