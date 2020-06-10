UP cabinet approves Ordinance to prevent cow slaughtering

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Prevention of Cow slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to prevent cow and their slaughtering in the state, the government said in a statement. According to the Ordinance, for the first offence, a person can be jailed for one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh while for the second offence, the person can be imprisoned for 10-year with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

