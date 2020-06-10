Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian army officer found guilty of spying for Russia but set free

The court found him guilty of charges including "betraying state secrets", working for or helping "a foreign intelligence organisation to the detriment of Austria" and "premeditated divulgation of a military secret", the court said in a statement late on Tuesday.Those charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison but he was sentenced to just three and released for having served half that in pre-trial detention.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:33 IST
Austrian army officer found guilty of spying for Russia but set free

An Austrian court on Tuesday found a retired army colonel guilty of spying for Russia for decades but sentenced him to just three years in prison and released him for having served half that. The 71-year-old defendant, who has not been named and whose trial in Salzburg was held behind closed doors on national security grounds, denied handing over secret information but admitted explaining open-source material "like a foreign correspondent", his lawyer said when the trial opened in March.

Prosecutors said that in the course of his at least 25-year career as a spy for Russian GRU military intelligence, with which he first came into contact during a foreign assignment in 1987, he was paid hundreds of thousands of euros. The court found him guilty of charges including "betraying state secrets", working for or helping "a foreign intelligence organisation to the detriment of Austria" and "premeditated divulgation of a military secret", the court said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Those charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison but he was sentenced to just three and released for having served half that in pre-trial detention. "The court took into account the recognition of the facts, the (defendant's) advanced years and the absence of previous convictions as mitigating factors. The court came to the conclusion that the defendant no longer poses a threat," a court spokesman said.

The case is embarrassing for neutral Austria, which conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has positioned as one of Russia's closest allies in the European Union, aiming to act as a bridge between east and west. Austria was in the minority of EU states not to expel any Russian diplomats over the poisoning in Britain of Russian former spy-turned-British-mole Sergei Skripal and his daughter, which London blames on Moscow. Russia denies the accusation.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strip them of income

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strip them of incomeRussian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses to...

EU calls on conflict parties in Libya to withdraw foreign forces

The European Unions top diplomat has urged all conflict parties in Libya to immediately stop all military operations and engage constructively in peace negotiations.As Turkish drones helped drive eastern Libyan forces back from Tripoli this...

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the d...

Entertainment News Roundup: New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii; ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in SwedenA museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020