Left Menu
Development News Edition

211 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Madhya Pradesh

A total of 211 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 9,849 in the state, the Health Department said.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-06-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 03:01 IST
211 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 211 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 9,849 in the state, the Health Department said. According to the official data, total 193 people were recovered on Tuesday. The total number of cases includes 420 deaths and 6,729 recovered.

"A total of 211 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, 6 new cases of death and 193 people cured from the disease today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 9,849, including 420 deaths and 6,729 recovered," the state health department stated. The data further revealed that out of the new cases, 51 have been identified in Indore which took the total number of cases in the city to 3,881 while out of six new deaths, two have been reported in the city.

"Out of the total new cases, 51 people have been found infected in Indore and two deaths have been reported in the city, taking the toll to 161. The total number of cases stands at 3,881 in the city," the health department said. India saw another day of the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Investors brace for market swings as Trump slips in election polls

The U.S. presidential election is re-emerging as a potential risk to markets after a shift in polls that has seen President Donald Trump lose ground to Democrat Joe Biden. Concerns over election-fueled volatility have regained prominence in...

Telangana reports 178 new cases, total count stands at 3,920

Telangana on Tuesday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3920, said health department. With 8 more deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 148.178 more COVID-19 cases and 8 de...

US Navy prepares to ban all displays of Confederate battle flags: Naval Operations Chief

Washington D.C. US, June 10 SputnikANI The US Navy is preparing an order to prohibit the flying of the Confederate battle flag from the 1861-65 Civil War on any of its ships, buildings, installations or aircraft, Chief of Naval Operations A...

Mavericks' Cuban: Must confront privilege to address racism

Mark Cuban called on people of all races to engage in uncomfortable conversations to move forward collectively in a conversation about racism and social justice at an event outside of American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The Courageous Conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020