211 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Madhya Pradesh

A total of 211 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 9,849 in the state, the Health Department said. According to the official data, total 193 people were recovered on Tuesday. The total number of cases includes 420 deaths and 6,729 recovered.

"A total of 211 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, 6 new cases of death and 193 people cured from the disease today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 9,849, including 420 deaths and 6,729 recovered," the state health department stated. The data further revealed that out of the new cases, 51 have been identified in Indore which took the total number of cases in the city to 3,881 while out of six new deaths, two have been reported in the city.

"Out of the total new cases, 51 people have been found infected in Indore and two deaths have been reported in the city, taking the toll to 161. The total number of cases stands at 3,881 in the city," the health department said. India saw another day of the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)