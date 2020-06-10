2 held for shooting video inside police station in Vadodara

Vadodara Police on Monday arrested two men after a video went viral which they had shot inside the Police Station on social media application Tik Tok, police said.

According to police the accused have been identified as Salman Pathan and Mohammad Arif Sheikh. Both were earlier arrested on April 16 for violating the lockdown norms.

"Two men identified as Salman Pathan and Mohammad Arif Sheikh have been arrested for making Tik-Tok video inside the Sayajiganj Police Station. Both were earlier arrested for flouting lockdown norms on April 16," SG Solanki, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Syajiganj Station said. (ANI)