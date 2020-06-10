Left Menu
Electrical inspector caught red-handed by ACB while taking bribe in Hyderabad

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-06-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 04:13 IST
Electrical inspector caught red-handed by ACB while taking bribe in Hyderabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nizamabad Electrical Inspector on Tuesday caught red-handed at his home in Narayanaguda by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he allegedly accepted the bribe from a complainant, ACB Director General Ramana Kumar said. The accused has been identified as T. Kantha Rao who has asked for a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a complainant named K Rajeshwar for issuance of approval certificate in respect of the distribution of transformer at Ramagundam, Mancheriyal District.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Rao with his fingers testing positive in the chemical test as well. "A Nizamabad Electrical Inspector namely T Kantha Rao was caught red-handed today at 10.00 am at his house at Lingampally, Narayanaguda when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs 70,000 from the complainant K Rajeshwar, resident of Maruthinagar, Mehdipatnam for issuance of approval certificate in respect of the distribution of transformer at Ramagundam, Mancheriyal District," Ramana Kumar said.

"He also demanded and accepted bribe of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 on May 7, 2020 and May 9, 2020 respectively. The case is under investigation," added Kumar. (ANI)

