Treat as representation PIL claiming disinfectant spray causes adverse health effects: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi government's expert committee, set up to deal with the coronavirus situation, to treat as a representation a PIL claiming spraying disinfectants in public places can cause health risks. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while disposing of the petition, directed Delhi government's expert committee to treat the PIL as a representation and take the decision in accordance with the law.

The public interest litigation (PIL) had sought directions to the Centre, Delhi government and others for proper implementation of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation with regard to the spraying disinfectants in public places and offices. The plea, filed by one Susheel Mahajan through advocates N Pradeep Sharma and Harsh K Sharma, said that spraying or fumigation in public places is not recommended as per guidelines of the WHO and added that spraying disinfectants can result in a risk to eyes, respiratory issues, skin irritation or have other adverse health effects.

The petition also said that as per the guidelines issued by the WHO and Central government, 70 percent alcohol can be used to wipe down surfaces where the use of bleach is not suitable. "It has been recommended to always use freshly prepared 1 percent sodium hypochlorite solution and wear appropriate PPE kit while carrying out cleaning and disinfection work. It is also recommended, to wear disposable rubber boots, gloves (heavy duty), and a triple-layer mask, which should be discarded after every use, to minimize infection," the plea said.

It said that the disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease-causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms and added that it is advised by the WHO that spraying of individuals or groups is not recommended under any circumstances. "Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting. Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm," it added. (ANI)