Terror links case: Bail plea of suspended J-K DSP, others withdrawn from Delhi court

The bail plea of suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and two others, accused in a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital, was withdrawn from a Delhi court on Wednesday. Singh, Irfan Shafi Mir and Sayed Naveed Mushtaq on Tuesday moved a bail plea in the Delhi court claiming the applicants have been wrongly and falsely implicated in the case.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana, while hearing the matter, pointed out some shortcomings of the documents concerned and allowed the lawyer for the petitioners to withdraw the bail plea with the liberty to file it with complete documents. The bail plea had stated that the three accused were arrested in March this year and have been in custody since then and are no more required by the police for investigation. All the accused are currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case.

The bail plea, moved through advocates MS Khan and Ankit Karn, said that there is no material or evidence to show the existence of any conspiracy to commit any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India and there is also no material to substantiate that the accused had conspired to carry out terror attacks. It said that the accusations against the accused persons are not well-founded nor substantiated by any material and do not give rise to the existence of prima facie case against them.

Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year, after which a special cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. According to police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained for carrying out terror activities. The FIR also mentioned the involvement of D-Company in funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab. (ANI)