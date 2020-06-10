Left Menu
Army Chief to be chief guest at IMA passing out parade taking place under COVID-19 shadow

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the chief guest at the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) passing out parade on June 13, where apparently for the first time when parents and relatives of the cadets would not be allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:50 IST
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the chief guest at the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) passing out parade on June 13, where apparently for the first time when parents and relatives of the cadets would not be allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parents or relatives of cadets usually pip-in the ranks on the shoulders of cadets after the passing out parade and they become commissioned officers in the Indian Army.

Due to the restrictions, the ranks would be put on the shoulders of cadets by the instructors and their families who are staying inside the academy premises. Adjusting to the situation, the academy has also made arrangements for broadcasting the parade on social media so that the families can see their wards getting commissioned. Due to the coronavirus threat, the cadets would also not get an opportunity to go on leave before joining their respective units.

Around 400 cadets including some from friendly foreign countries would be passing out from the academy in this term. Every six months, the IMA organises a passing out parade for its cadets who join different arms and services of the Indian Army while the foreign cadets go onto join the armies in their respective countries. (ANI)

