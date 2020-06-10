Court orders probe on journalist's complaint against SHO

A court here took cognisance of a plea by an editor of a local magazine who has accused a senior Jammu and Kashmir police inspector of misbehaviour and highhandedness. The court directed the Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to inquire into the incident in the heart of the city last month. The second additional munsiff, Jammu, Jewan Kumar Sharma, passed the directions on the complaint lodged by Tito Ganju, the editor of news magazine and a news web portal by the name of Epilogue News Network. Ganju had filed a complaint against Karan Chalotra, the Station House Officer of Bakshi Nagar police station. The court said that it prima facie appeared that a cognisable offence has been committed in the matter. "SSP, Jammu, therefore is directed to inquire and if some cognizable offence has been committed then proceed further under rules," the court ordered

Ganju had moved the court through his counsel Monika Kohli on June 5, seeking registration of an FIR against the accused SHO for alleged illegal detention, assault, abuse, extortion and criminal intimidation, and using racial slur

In his application, the complainant said the incident happened on May 23 at a Pulley in the jurisdiction of Bakshi Nagar police station when he was returning from an official assignment with an ex-MLA. He alleged a written complaint was submitted to the SSP Jammu but till date nothing substantial has been done. This was the second complaint against the SHO for his alleged highhandedness over the past eight months. Earlier in November last year, a local court had directed for registration of an FIR against the officer for allegedly breaking the leg of a youth in the lockup and denying him medical assistance.