Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi in detail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in detail. Kejriwal said the Home Minister assured him of all cooperation.

"Met Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," the Chief Minister said in a tweet. The meeting came two days after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government's decision to reserve hospital beds for the residents of the national capital.

Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the LG's directives will be implemented "in letter and spirit". Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Tuesday that in around half of the cases, people do not know how they got infected and it is up to the Centre to declare if there is community transmission in the national capital.

With 1501 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of positive cases in the national capital rose to 32,810 on Wednesday. This includes 12,245 recovered/discharged/migrated patients and 984 deaths, according to the Delhi government. (ANI)