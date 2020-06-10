Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi in detail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in detail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:42 IST
Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi in detail
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in detail. Kejriwal said the Home Minister assured him of all cooperation.

"Met Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," the Chief Minister said in a tweet. The meeting came two days after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government's decision to reserve hospital beds for the residents of the national capital.

Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the LG's directives will be implemented "in letter and spirit". Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Tuesday that in around half of the cases, people do not know how they got infected and it is up to the Centre to declare if there is community transmission in the national capital.

With 1501 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of positive cases in the national capital rose to 32,810 on Wednesday. This includes 12,245 recovered/discharged/migrated patients and 984 deaths, according to the Delhi government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Two-time All-Star OF Claudell Washington dies at 65

Two-time All-Star outfielder Claudell Washington died Wednesday at age 65. He had been living in the San Francisco area and battling illness for several years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.Washington played 17 seasons in the maj...

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells actress to 'get out' after she criticizes pandemic response

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro told an actress to get out of here after she criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a gathering outside his official residence on Wednesday morning. Cris Bernart told Bolsonaro that Brazils e...

Power supply affected in many parts of Delhi due to dust storm, rain

Power supply in many parts of the city was affected due to dust storm followed by rain on Wednesday evening. A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm affecting electricity supply in some localitie...

Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract talks with the officer union as it seeks to end relationships that have eroded trust in the community and overhaul the force following George Floyds death, its chief said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020