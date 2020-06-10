Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Bengal govt to protect children from being trafficked in COVID time

Trafficking in the garb of child marriage or child labour is more disturbing because of the involvement of the family members of the children, the court observed."Recently it has come to our notice that a report has been filed by an NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan before the Honble Supreme Court wherefrom it appears that 136 minor girls being married off in Bengal due to the lockdown and the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan," the division bench said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:01 IST
HC asks Bengal govt to protect children from being trafficked in COVID time

Apprehending that the miseries brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak and cyclone Amphan among the poor people of West Bengal may lead to a spurt in child trafficking and abuse, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to take all steps to protect children. A division bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Harish Tandon observed that a report on child marriages and trafficking cases submitted by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights on June 8 is "alarming".

The report has provided data from March 20 to April 14, on cases of child marriage, sexual abuse, child trafficking and other incidents of violation of child rights, the bench said. Trafficking in the garb of child marriage or child labour is more disturbing because of the involvement of the family members of the children, the court observed.

"Recently it has come to our notice that a report has been filed by an NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan before the Honble Supreme Court wherefrom it appears that 136 minor girls being married off in Bengal due to the lockdown and the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan," the division bench said. Apprehension is expressed that on lifting of lockdown, there is likely to be a massive spurt in child trafficking for labour and commercial sexual exploitation, the bench noted.

"West Bengal has many porous districts and incidents of child trafficking are not uncommon. The middlemen are quite active in some of these porous districts of Bengal. We would be failing in our duty if we cannot protect the children from any kind of abuse including their exploitation," the bench observed. The bench noted that recent reports filed before it by the district magistrates and the superintendents of police of the districts have, however, categorically said that there had been no incident of child abuse or violation of child rights in any of their districts.

Considering the report filed by the Chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights and that of the NGO, the bench directed the principal secretary, home department, to file an affidavit with regard to the cases reported and apprehended, as well as the steps taken by it for protection of child rights. The court ordered that the report should also specify actions taken against the perpetrators of such crimes.

The exodus of the migrant labourers due to pandemic has exposed children to be trafficked, the court observed. "We direct that the panchayat pradhan of all the panchayats of the respective districts should be sensitised about child rights and evils of child marriages. This order should also reach all pradhans and it would be the duty of the district magistrates that at the panchayat level these issues are addressed and remedial measures are taken with all promptitude," the division bench ordered.

In view of the reported cases of child labour, the court also directed the secretary, labour department, to look into the matter and file a report as to the steps taken by the department to prevent child labour and action taken against the perpetrators. The court said that all the affidavits be filed on or before June 16 and the matter will be taken up for further consideration on June 18.

It directed all the secretaries of the District Legal Services Authority to ensure that child rights are protected and to take up any incidence of child abuse either reported or apprehended immediately with the appropriate authorities. In a report submitted before the court, the department of health said that as on June 4, out of 29,658 children of migrant workers who arrived in West Bengal from different states, 5,360 children were kept in institutional quarantine and 24,298 in home quarantine.

General health check up was done on all 29,658 children and COVID-19 tests have been carried out on 3,005 children and about 13,603 children have been provided with mental health support, the report said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Two-time All-Star OF Claudell Washington dies at 65

Two-time All-Star outfielder Claudell Washington died Wednesday at age 65. He had been living in the San Francisco area and battling illness for several years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.Washington played 17 seasons in the maj...

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells actress to 'get out' after she criticizes pandemic response

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro told an actress to get out of here after she criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a gathering outside his official residence on Wednesday morning. Cris Bernart told Bolsonaro that Brazils e...

Power supply affected in many parts of Delhi due to dust storm, rain

Power supply in many parts of the city was affected due to dust storm followed by rain on Wednesday evening. A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm affecting electricity supply in some localitie...

Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract talks with the officer union as it seeks to end relationships that have eroded trust in the community and overhaul the force following George Floyds death, its chief said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020