Export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, diagnostic apparatus under ITCHS export policy restricted
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has restricted the export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, and diagnostic apparatus falling under schedule 2 of ITCHS (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System of Coding) export policy with immediate effect.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:18 IST
"Only diagnostic kits/reagents as described in para 1(A) and all diagnostic instruments/apparatus/reagents as describe in para 1 (B) falling under any HS code, including HS codes specified above, are 'restricted' for exports whether as an individual item or as a part of any diagnostic kits/reagent," the notification read.
India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)