Left Menu
Development News Edition

Export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, diagnostic apparatus under ITCHS export policy restricted

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has restricted the export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, and diagnostic apparatus falling under schedule 2 of ITCHS (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System of Coding) export policy with immediate effect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:18 IST
Export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, diagnostic apparatus under ITCHS export policy restricted
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has restricted the export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, and diagnostic apparatus falling under schedule 2 of ITCHS (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System of Coding) export policy with immediate effect.

"Only diagnostic kits/reagents as described in para 1(A) and all diagnostic instruments/apparatus/reagents as describe in para 1 (B) falling under any HS code, including HS codes specified above, are 'restricted' for exports whether as an individual item or as a part of any diagnostic kits/reagent," the notification read.

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says will now send Ukraine airliner black boxes to Paris -sources

Iran told the U.N.s aviation agency on Wednesday that it would send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Paris for analysis, once countries involved in the investigation agree, two sources familiar with the matter said. The other...

Soccer-Premier League clubs post record revenue but face COVID-19 impact - report

Premier League clubs enjoyed a record 5.2 billion pounds 6.65 billion of revenue in the 2018-19 season, according to data released by Deloitte on Thursday, but income is expected to decline in the short-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Th...

COVID crisis could worsen existing UK inequality, think tank says

The coronavirus crisis is exposing Britains existing inequalities - between low and high earners, young and old workers and for ethnic minorities - which could be aggravated without reforms, a leading think tank said on Thursday.People on l...

Cheek by jowl: China pork crisis spurs pig farms' return to cities

China is building industrial pig farms near its urban areas, reversing years of policies to relocate the livestock over waste concerns, as the government prioritises food security over the environment after African swine fever decimated its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020