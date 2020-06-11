Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to hear pleas to implement OBC quota in TN's share of All India medical seats

The political parties have challenged the decision of Centre not granting 50 per cent reservation to OBC’s in seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu in the All India Quota for under graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses in current academic session.DMK, in its plea, had said that it was opposing the denial of implementation of 50 per cent OBC policy of the state, other than in central government institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:58 IST
SC refuses to hear pleas to implement OBC quota in TN's share of All India medical seats
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain pleas of various political parties challenging the Centre's decision not to grant 50 percent reservation to OBCs as per Tamil Nadu law in medical seats surrendered by the state in the All India Quota for undergraduate, postgraduate and dental courses in 2020-21. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishna Murari, and S Ravindra Bhat asked lawyers for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Vaiko, Anbumani Ramadoss, CPI (M), Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and CPI to approach the Madras High Court with their pleas.

"You should withdraw this and go to the Madras High Court," the bench said, adding that the liberty was granted to the political parties to do that. The political parties have challenged the decision of Centre not granting 50 percent reservation to OBC's in seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu in the All India Quota for undergraduate, postgraduate medical and dental courses in a current academic session.

DMK, in its plea, had said that it was opposing the denial of implementation of 50 percent OBC policy of the state, other than in central government institutions. It said the Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations clearly contemplate adherence to state reservation laws while filling up the seats. The party said that the All India Quota seats are contributed by states surrendering seats in the government and private medical and dental colleges as per the MCI regulations. DMK had sought an ad-interim injunction restraining the Respondents from proceeding further with All India Counselling for PG seats pursuant to the NEET-PG 2020 results without following the 50 percent reservation for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu pending disposal of the plea. The party also sought direction for calling of the records of the Respondent pertaining to the Result of NEET-PG, 2020 published on May 9, 2020, by the National Board of Examinations relating to the filling up of the All India Quota and quashing of the same "The Petitioner (CPIM) is constrained to approach this court as the Respondents (Centre, MCI and others) herein have grossly failed to provide the statutory reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC) i.e. Backward Classes (BC) and Most Backward Classes (MBC) and anomaly in granting reservation to SC-STs students in admissions to the Undergraduate and Post Graduate medical courses in all medical colleges in Tamil Nadu in the category of 'state surrendered seats to the All India Quota' in Government and private medical colleges other than the Central Government institutions," the plea of CPI(M) had said. Ruling AIADMK had alleged that there was no rational basis for not extending the benefit of 50 percent reservation for OBCs, as envisaged under the State laws of Tamil Nadu, to the State-captured seats in the All India Quota. The Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party said that in all past academic years since the inception of the All India Quota system, OBCs have been grossly underrepresented in the All-India-Quota seats in undergraduate, diploma, PG diploma and postgraduate medical colleges across the country.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases

European shares moved further away from their three-month peak on Thursday after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on worries of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.5, its fourth str...

Prince Philip marks quiet 99th birthday in lockdown

Britains Prince Philip marked a quiet 99th birthday in lockdown with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in south-east England. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the 94-year-old monarch, who have been married for 72 years, have...

U.S. podcast platform Pockets Casts says Apple removed app from China store

New York-based podcasting platform Pocket Casts said its app had been taken down from Apple Incs app store in China. Reuters couldnt immediately verify why the app was no longer available in the store.Pockets Casts, ranked 85th most popular...

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the airport here on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020