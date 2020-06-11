Left Menu
NGT issues notice to Centre, Telangana govt on plea alleging pollution by pharma companies

The NGT also directed the committee to assess the environmental compensation if any violation found and whether any remedial measures have to be taken to rectify the degradation caused to soil or water.The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by Kalushya Parikshana Samithi alleging pollution caused by the pharmaceutical companies situated in Yadadri at Bhuvanagiri district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:22 IST
The National Green Tribunal has sought response from the Centre, Telanagana government and others on a plea alleging pollution by pharmaceutical companies in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in the state. A bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and Saibal Dasgupta issued notices to Union of India, state government, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Divi's Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Srini Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Cottex Ltd and others while seeking their replies before August 21.

The green panel also formed a committee to probe the matter "in order to get a true picture" and asked it to inspect the area in question and submit a factual and action taken report (ATR) in two months. The committee comprises a senior officer dealing with pharmaceutical matters from Regional Office, Chennai, Central Pollution Control Board, Chennai, state pollution control board, Director or a senior officer Deputed by Director, Drugs Control Administration and District Collector of Yadradri-Bhuvanagiri District.

"The committee is also directed to consider the question of health hazards if any, caused on account of the functioning of the units by causing pollution by discharging the effluents or emission of gases if any, which is not in conformity with the standard provided and also suggest the remedial measures on that aspect as well," the bench said. The NGT also directed the committee to assess the environmental compensation if any violation found and whether any remedial measures have to be taken to rectify the degradation caused to soil or water.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by Kalushya Parikshana Samithi alleging pollution caused by the pharmaceutical companies situated in Yadadri at Bhuvanagiri district. According to the plea, filed through advocate Sravan Kumar, these pharma companies are not complying with the pollution laws. The plea claimed that the companies are not properly maintaining the Effluent Treatment Systems and sought setting aside of approvals granted to them for violating causing severe pollution in Choutuppal area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District..

