Telangana: Excise SI and constable arrested for demanding and accepting bribe

An Excise Sub Inspector and Constable were arrested in the Rajanna Sircilla district for demanding and accepting a bribe from a local eatery owner. K. Badraiah, DSP (ACB) Karimnagar said, "There is a biryani center in Chandurti and they started selling food after the relaxation given in lockdown. Yellareddypet Excise SI Sushmita acquired the items in the chicken centre saying that they do not have permission. Later she demanded an amount of Rs 20,000."

"The owner of the chicken centre approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding this issue. Today he gave money to excise constable Raju as asked by Excise SI Sushmita. We lodged a complaint on both SI and Constable for taking a bribe from the owner," he added. Suresh, the owner of Dhaba said, "After the relaxation given in the lockdown, we started Dhaba by selling chicken fry and some other dishes. A few days back, police officials took all the necessary items for cooking from the shop. I told them that my shop has permission and am even following the COVID-19 guidelines."

"The Excise SI demanded Rs 2 lakh in the beginning. The next morning I went to the police station and finalised the amount for 25,000. A few days later, I went to her and said that I wasn't able to arrange the amount. Then she reduced it to Rs 20,000 and said that she would manage with the other higher officials. Today I came and gave the money to excise Constable Raju as instructed by her. Then I approached the ACB," he added. (ANI)