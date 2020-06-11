Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli minister says still no consensus with U.S. on West Bank annexations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to bridge gaps with the United States and his main coalition partner over his pledged annexation of parts of the West Bank, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.The remarks by Tzipi Hotovely, the minister of settlement affairs, pointed to difficulties Netanyahu could face in implementing the move in the occupied territory soon, with a formal cabinet debate on the issue due to begin on July 1.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:56 IST
Israeli minister says still no consensus with U.S. on West Bank annexations
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to bridge gaps with the United States and his main coalition partner over his pledged annexation of parts of the West Bank, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.

The remarks by Tzipi Hotovely, the minister of settlement affairs, pointed to difficulties Netanyahu could face in implementing the move in the occupied territory soon, with a formal cabinet debate on the issue due to begin on July 1. In line with a peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in January, Netanyahu has said he intends to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

Palestinians seek the region, along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, for a state of their own. They have called for international sanctions against Israel, and Arab and European countries have voiced concern over unilateral territorial moves that could jeopardize a two-state solution of a decades-old conflict.

"There are gaps between the Americans and us on this issue and between us and our senior partner in the unity government, Blue and White," Hotovely told Army Radio, referring to the centrist party headed by Defence Minister Benny Gantz that has called for a broad international dialogue on the matter. Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, who heads the European Union's delegation to the Palestinian territories, said that annexation "if it happens, will have consequences for the relationship between Israel and the EU".

He did not spell out what those consequences might entail during a visit with other diplomats to an area of the West Bank where Israel has pledged to apply its sovereignty. Palestinians have rejected Trump's plan, which envisages statehood, but with Israel keeping most of the settlements it has built on land captured in a 1967 war.

A committee of U.S. and Israeli officials is drawing territorial lines in the West Bank under the Trump proposal. "There is still no agreed map on this issue. It has to be agreed by parts of the (Israeli) government and by the American side," Hotovely said.

A U.S. official said the coronavirus crisis had made it difficult for all members of the mapping committee to convene. Most countries view Israel's settlements on occupied land as illegal. Israel disputes this.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Gurugram-based cocktail mixer startup raise USD 350,000 seed funding

Gurugram-based Jimmys Cocktails, a cocktail mixer startup, on Thursday said it has raised USD 350,000 around Rs 2.65 crore in seed funding and plans to use the funds to broaden its product offerings and expand distribution footprintThe fund...

PoK leader condemns Chinese intrusion in Ladakh

Exiled leader from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has strongly condemned the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh. Kashmiri, the Chairman of the United Kashmir Peoples National Party UKPNP, said the current standoff and es...

Fasten Your Seatbelt - Meraqi's Latest Report Sheds Light on the COVID-19 Effect on Indian Real Estate Performance and How to Navigate the 'New Normal

BENGALURU, June 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Meraqi, a strategic real estate solutions firm, has published a new report that assesses the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the different segments represented within the Indian Real Estate sector. Bel...

Rakul Preet Singh flies to Delhi in PPE gear

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday took a flight to Delhi wearing the full Personal Protective Equipment PPE gearThe De De Pyaar De actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself from the airport wearing masks, gloves and shoe cove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020