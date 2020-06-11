Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:07 IST
Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court'
Representative Image

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an International Criminal Court investigation into whether U.S. forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. Pompeo told a news conference sanctions could extend to family members of ICC officials to prevent them from visiting the United States.

"We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court," Pompeo said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Seahawks brace for reduced crowds at home

The Seattle Seahawks are making contingency plans for home games to be played at less than full capacity, according to a report from the Tacoma News Tribune. Per the report, the Seahawks are exploring plans for CenturyLink Field to allow ju...

Rising forex reserves a morale booster, should be used wisely: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday called for the countrys forex reserves to be used wisely to get back on the growth path, reminding that 30 years ago India had almost run out of foreign exchange. In a tweet commenting on...

Delhi sees highest spike of 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 65 die in last 24 hours

Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 1,877 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 65 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 34,687, a Delhi government heal...

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

The National Hockey League and NHL Players Association agreed to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summers restart. Camps will only open if medical and safety conditions allow, according to Thursdays anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020