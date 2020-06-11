Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police increase security outside US Embassy in view of possible Black Lives Matter protest

Delhi Police has deployed additional police force outside the United States (US) Embassy in view of the possibility of `Black Lives Matter' protest in Delhi over the death of African American man George Floyd.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:20 IST
Delhi Police increase security outside US Embassy in view of possible Black Lives Matter protest
United States (US) Embassy in New Delhi amid the #BlackLivesMatter protest in Delhi over the death of African American man George Floyd. . Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Delhi Police has deployed additional police force outside the United States (US) Embassy in view of the possibility of `Black Lives Matter' protest in Delhi over the death of African American man George Floyd.

"We have received input from our special branch that some groups have planned a protest at the US embassy in Delhi. A Delhi Police team is already stationed outside the embassy and we have increased the number of personnel," an officer who is monitoring the situation told to ANI. The protest comes in the backdrop of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd who died in the United States on May 25 in police custody. His death led to protests in several cities of the US.

The special branch of Delhi police has gathered inputs that some groups were planning to protest at the US embassy in Delhi. Other intelligence sources have also alerted Delhi Police about the protest under Black Lives Matter banner.

Sources said that police personnel have been deployed with requisite personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to provide adequate protection in view of COVID-19. The police has also heightened security outside the UK High Commission in view of possible protests.

Rallies and gatherings of people are prohibited according to the government's guidelines related to COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Seahawks brace for reduced crowds at home

The Seattle Seahawks are making contingency plans for home games to be played at less than full capacity, according to a report from the Tacoma News Tribune. Per the report, the Seahawks are exploring plans for CenturyLink Field to allow ju...

Rising forex reserves a morale booster, should be used wisely: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday called for the countrys forex reserves to be used wisely to get back on the growth path, reminding that 30 years ago India had almost run out of foreign exchange. In a tweet commenting on...

Delhi sees highest spike of 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 65 die in last 24 hours

Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 1,877 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 65 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 34,687, a Delhi government heal...

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

The National Hockey League and NHL Players Association agreed to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summers restart. Camps will only open if medical and safety conditions allow, according to Thursdays anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020