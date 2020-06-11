Left Menu
Kenya arrests three policemen for dragging woman behind motorbike

Last week the watchdog said preliminary investigations showed police appeared to be responsible for 15 deaths and 31 cases of injury since March 27, when Kenya imposed a dawn-dusk curfew to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Among the dead was 13-year-old Yasin Hussein Moyo, shot by a stray bullet as he stood on his balcony.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:26 IST
Kenyan detectives have arrested three police officers for allegedly whipping a woman and dragging her along behind a motorbike, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Thursday, after footage of the incident went viral online.

"Three @PoliceKE officers were yesterday arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives following circulation of a video depicting a woman being whipped & dragged on a motorbike in Kuresoi South Sub-County," the police directorate tweeted on Thursday. The video of police beating 21-year-old Mercy Cherono emerged after several days of small protests in the Kenyan capital over extrajudicial police killings in Kenya and against U.S. police for the death of George Floyd.

Brutality allegations against the Kenyan police are common and the Independent Police Oversight Authority, an independent government watchdog supported by donor funds, has received thousands of complaints since it was set up in 2011. Last week the watchdog said preliminary investigations showed police appeared to be responsible for 15 deaths and 31 cases of injury since March 27, when Kenya imposed a dawn-dusk curfew to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Among the dead was 13-year-old Yasin Hussein Moyo, shot by a stray bullet as he stood on his balcony. Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved the arrest and prosecution of a police officer over Moyo's death. (Editing by Giles Elgood)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Latest News

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff wins nomination to run for U.S. Senate after chaotic vote

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has clinched his partys nomination for a U.S. Senate seat representing the state, three years after narrowly losing a special House election for a district that had been a Republican stronghold, election results ...

Tribal woman takes charge as Sub Collector in Kerala's Kozhikode

The first tribal woman from Kerala to clear the All India Civil Services Examination, Sreedhanya Suresh, took charge as Kozhikode Assistant Collector on Thursday. The young officer took charge at the collectorate this evening in the presenc...

PM warned about COVID-19 crisis well in advance: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said though the first COVID-19 case emerged in the country on January 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew well in advance that the viral infection was a serious threat and the entire world woul...

Haryana reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, total coronavirus cases rise to 5,968

Haryana reported 12 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, the worst single-day toll in the state due to the virus, as total infections neared 6,000. The hardest-hit Gurgaon reported six deaths, Faridabad four and Ambala and Rohtak reported one de...
