Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC forms doctors panel to examine feasibility of using two luxurious hotels as COVID hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:37 IST
HC forms doctors panel to examine feasibility of using two luxurious hotels as COVID hospitals

The Delhi High Court Thursday constituted a committee of doctors, including AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, to visit two luxurious hotels to examine the feasibility of using them as extended COVID hospitals. The high court’s order came on separate petitions by two five star hotels -- Hotel Surya (New Friends Colony) and Hotel Crown Plaza (Okhla) -- challenging the Delhi government’s decision to use them as extended COVID hospitals, saying it is not advisable due to the presence of air conditioning, lack of large lifts which are capable of being used for stretchers and other required measures.

Justice Navin Chawla, in the order, said “as the issues raised by the petitioners (hotels) would also have a bearing on whether it is advisable/feasible to use these hotels as COVID hospitals and may not lead to an adverse impact on the patients or the staff working therein, I deem it proper to constitute a committee of doctors, with a request to the committee to visit these two hotels and give a report on the advisability/feasibility of these hotels being used as extended COVID hospitals.” “I request Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS and Dr V K Paul, Member of the Niti Aayog, to visit the two hotels in question and give their report on the advisability/feasibility of using these hotels as extended COVID hospitals,” the judge said. The high court also said the hotels management shall be entitled to depute one officer each to highlight their concerns to this committee and the Delhi government may also depute its officers who may help the panel and give their inputs.

It said the committee shall also be entitled to take the help of other persons as may be deemed necessary in this exercise and asked it to submit the report on or before June 14. The report shall be provided to the authorities who shall place it on June 15, the high court said and asked the committee to inform Delhi government counsel Gautam Narayan about the date and time they intend to visit the hotels so that he can communicate it further and necessary arrangements be made for the smooth inspection.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 15. CHL Ltd-owned Hotel Surya (New Friends Colony) and Today Hotels Pvt Ltd-owned Hotel Crown Plaza (Okhla) challenged the Delhi government’s May 29 and June 2 orders saying it is not advisable to use them as extended COVID hospitals due to the presence of air conditioning, lack of large lifts which are capable of being used for stretchers, lack of bio-waste disposal, as also the measure to safeguard the hotel work force that may be required by the hotels for providing services.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Delhi government, submitted that these apprehensions are unfounded and looking into the grave nature of the situation that has arisen because of the pandemic, certain drastic measures have been taken by the government, including these two orders. The Delhi government’s Health Department has ordered that certain hotels, including Hotel Surya and Hotel Crown Plaza, be requisitioned by the District Magistrate and be given to certain private hospitals for the purpose of converting them in to extended COVID Hospitals wherein medical services shall be provided by the said private hospitals by admitting COVID-19 positive patients as per their medical condition.

Hotel Surya and Hotel Crown Plaza were directed to be requisitioned and handed over to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Batra Hospital respectively for converting them into an extended COVID hospitals. As per the orders, the government has also decided the rates payable by each patient on each night stay. The plea said the government has fixed the fees without consulting it.

It said in all the previous orders, the private hospitals have been given a free hand to fix the rates..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

India doing 'pretty well' in fight against COVID-19; will 'win this war': Govt

India is doing pretty well in its fight against the COVID-19 and will win this war, the Centre said on Thursday, asserting that though the country adopted the same principles that China did to contain coronavirus spread, its experience was ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, bonds rally on downbeat Fed outlook

Global equity markets fell sharply on Thursday in their worst sell-off since markets crashed in March, while safe-haven assets rose after the Federal Reserves sobering outlook cast doubt on hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus...

U.S. House Republicans to put forward their own police reform plan

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will put forward their own proposal on police reform that would focus on performance, transparency and accountability, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.McCarthy told re...

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff wins nomination to run for U.S. Senate after chaotic vote

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has clinched his partys nomination for a U.S. Senate seat representing the state, three years after narrowly losing a special House election for a district that had been a Republican stronghold, election results ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020