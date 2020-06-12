Left Menu
50 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Indore

50 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Thursday taking the total cases to 3,972, said Office of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 00:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

50 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Thursday taking the total cases to 3,972, said Office of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore. One person succumbed to the disease today taking the toll to 164.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 2,86,579 COVID-19 positive cases. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)

