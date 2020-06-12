Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea says little reason to maintain Kim-Trump ties -KCNA

U.S. policies prove Washington remains a long-term threat to the North Korean state and its people, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. The Singapore summit in June 2018 represented the first time a sitting American president met with a North Korean leader, but the statement that came out of the meeting was light on specifics, opting instead for four general commitments.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 03:50 IST
North Korea says little reason to maintain Kim-Trump ties -KCNA

North Korea sees little use in maintaining a personal relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump if Washington sticks to hostile policies, state media reported on Friday on the two-year anniversary of the leaders' first summit. U.S. policies prove Washington remains a long-term threat to the North Korean state and its people, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

The Singapore summit in June 2018 represented the first time a sitting American president met with a North Korean leader, but the statement that came out of the meeting was light on specifics, opting instead for four general commitments. A second summit in February 2019 in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, failed to reach a deal because of conflicts over U.S. calls for North Korea to completely give up its nuclear weapons, and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.

Ri said in retrospect the Trump administration appears to have been focusing on only scoring political points while seeking to isolate and suffocate North Korea, and threatening it with preemptive nuclear strikes and regime change. "Never again will we provide the U.S. chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any returns," he said. "Nothing is more hypocritical than an empty promise."

On Thursday North Korea criticized the United States for commenting on inter-Korean affairs, and said Washington should stay quiet if it wants the upcoming presidential election to go smoothly. The U.S. State Department did not respond to requests for comment, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, a State Department spokesperson told South Korea's Yonhap news agency that the United States remains committed to dialogue with North Korea, and is open to a "flexible approach to reach a balanced agreement." Ri said North Korea's desire to open a new cooperative era runs as deep as ever, but that the situation on the Korean peninsula is daily taking a turn for the worse.

"The U.S. professes to be an advocate for improved relations with the DPRK, but in fact, it is hell-bent on only exacerbating the situation," Ri said. The official name of North Korea is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

North Korea will continue to build up its military forces to cope with the threats from the United States, Ri said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Cora: Astros' sign-stealing 'not a two-man show'

Alex Cora is accepting responsibility for his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, but he said Thursday that he is tired of the chatter that it was just he and then-player Carlos Beltran behind the infamous scheme. Particularly...

Spider-Man, Gran Turismo among games for new PS5, Sony says

Sony Corp on Friday unveiled a host of titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to its hit Spider-Man title and the latest Gran Turismo racer, as it builds anticipation ahead of the planned year-end launch. As rival...

Trump plans order on policing, opposes major reforms

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced modest plans for an executive order on policing, while making it clear he would not support sweeping proposals in response to protests against police brutality prompted by the killing of George F...

Coronavirus crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide -researchers

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty and swell the total number of those living on less than 1.90 a day worldwide to more than 1 billion, researchers said in a repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020