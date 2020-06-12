Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh reports 141 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

A total of 141 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the state Health Department officials said.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 141 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the state Health Department officials said. The total number of confirmed cases in the state has surged to 4,402.

With 1,723 active cases, 80 fatalities have been recorded due to coronavirus as of Friday. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has witnessed 2,97,535 number of coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated while 8,498 have died due to COVID-19 till now. (ANI)

