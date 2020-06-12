Left Menu
Delhi HC adjourns till June 19 hearing on petition related to Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned till June 19 hearing on a petition related to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in December last year.

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned till June 19 hearing on a petition related to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in December last year. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan deferred the hearing.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had last week submitted before Delhi High Court their response on a petition filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem seeking action against cops over Jamia violence. The Crime Branch said that there is no need for a separate inquiry as it is already probing the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI).

In its affidavit, Delhi Police said that exercising the fundamental right of dissent is and should be respected. However, it added that no person can be allowed to commit a breach of the law, indulge in violence, arson, and riotous activity causing danger to life, limb, and property of innocent citizens under the garb of exercise of the fundamental rights. The police cited the electronic evidence, including videos and photographs and witness statements, and said that it is clear that in the garb of student agitation a well-planned and orchestrated attempt was made by some persons to intentionally perpetrate violence.

The police said that the prime contention of the petitioner that it was a mere student protest and that the demonstration was peaceful is an "utter falsehood" and requested the court to dismiss the plea seeking to set an independent fact-finding committee to probe the incident. Countering the petitioner's claims, the police said that Delhi Police has already registered three cases in connection with Jamia violence dated December 13 and December 15 and the investigation in the case is being monitored by the competent court.

"As such, the prayers of the petitioner seeking interference of the constitutional courts in a criminal investigation by way of a PIL, in nothing, but an ostensible attempt to somehow obfuscate and impede the on-going investigation," Delhi Police said in its affidavit. Earlier, the high court had asked the Central government, Delhi Police and other respondents in the matter to file a reply on the various petitions pending over JMI university case. (ANI)

