Tamil Nadu witnesses highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, count crosses 40,000-mark

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 tally with 1,982 positive cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 40,698, said the health department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 tally with 1,982 positive cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 40,698, said the health department. "It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 tally with 1,982, (including 1933 indigenous cases and 49 imported cases) cases. The state has a total of 40,698 cases," it said.

As per the health bulletin, the death toll now stands at 367 with 18 fatalities on Friday. A total of 1,342 people discharged after being treated for the disease. So far 22,407 people have been discharged from the hospitals.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has confirmed 2,97,535 coronavirus cases so far, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 fatalities. (ANI)

