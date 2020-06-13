Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minneapolis City Council resolves to replace police with community-led model

The move comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department after the country erupted in protest over the killing of Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. "The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officers is a tragedy that shows that no amount of reforms will prevent lethal violence and abuse by some members of the Police Department against members of our community, especially Black people and people of color," five council members wrote in the resolution.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 00:06 IST
Minneapolis City Council resolves to replace police with community-led model

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pursue a community-led public safety system to replace the police department following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the city's police. The move comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department after the country erupted in protest over the killing of Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officers is a tragedy that shows that no amount of reforms will prevent lethal violence and abuse by some members of the Police Department against members of our community, especially Black people and people of color," five council members wrote in the resolution. The movement to “defund the police,” as some advocates have termed it, predates the current protests. It has won new support since a video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee to the neck of Floyd horrified viewers around the world.

More than a dozen Minneapolis police officers published an open letter on Thursday to condemn the actions of Chauvin and express support for police reforms, the Star Tribune reported. The city's mayor, Jacob Frey, has stopped short of vying to abolish the police department, although he said this week he supported "massive structural reform to revise a structurally racist system."

According to the resolution, the city council will begin a year-long process of engaging "with every willing community member in Minneapolis" to come up with a new public safety model. The council commissioned a new work group to deliver recommendations by July 24 on how to engage with community stakeholders to transform the public safety system.

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

J-K agriculture varsity gets new VC

J-K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday appointed Dr J P Sharma as the vice-chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology. Dr Sharma, who was serving as the joint director of the ICAR in ...

NIRF ranking: Bengal education minister takes pride in

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said he was proud that the Jadavpur University and the Calcutta University are among the top 10 Indian varsities in the ranking by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. ...

One killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in market in Pak

A powerful bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, killing one person and injuring 15 others. The explosion occurred in Saddar area of the city, which is not far away from the Gener...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on bargain hunting but trading volatile

U.S. stocks were higher in late afternoon trading on Friday but had bounced between losses and gains as bargain hunting following a sharp losses a day earlier was offset by continued worries about the economy. The SP 500 was on track for it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020