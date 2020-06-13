Slovenia to open borders for Italians, Montenegrins on June 15

Slovenia will open its borders for citizens of Montenegro and neighboring Italy on June 15, the government said in a statement on Friday. It also said it will from Saturday introduce an obligatory 14-day quarantine for most people coming to Slovenia from 31 states where the epidemiologic situation has worsened over the past weeks, including Sweden, Britain, Russia, United States, and Brasil.

Slovenia, which introduced a general coronavirus lockdown in the middle of March, has started gradually lifting it since April 20. In May it became the first European state to call an end to its coronavirus epidemic. Since May it has already reopened its borders to citizens from 17 states, including neighboring Croatia, Hungary, and Austria.

Slovenia has so far reported 1,490 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths. From Monday it will allow gatherings with up to 500 people compared with up to 200 at present.