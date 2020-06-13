15 cops in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills police station test COVID-19 positive
As many as 15 police personnel from Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-06-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 03:54 IST
As many as 15 police personnel from Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Police Sources, one constable at the Banjara Hills police station tested positive for COVID-19 after which all the staff of the station underwent coronavirus testing.
Over the last one week, a total of 15 policemen including a Sub-Inspector have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)
