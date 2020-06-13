Meghalaya CM holds interactions with health minister, Golf Club officials to discuss infrastructure

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday held interactions with state health minister AL Hek and officials of the Golf Club here to discuss ways and measures to strengthen infrastructure facilities.

"Held interactions with Minister AL Hek and officials of the Golf Club, Shillong to discuss ways and measures to strengthen infrastructure facilities," Sangma said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister had tweeted on Friday that the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 21, while 22 others have recovered after treatment. (ANI)