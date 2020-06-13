Hemant Soren flags off train from Dumka with 1500 labourers for BRO
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday flagged off the first train from Dumka carrying around 1,500 labourers, who will work on strategic Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects along the India-China border.ANI | Dumka (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 16:45 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday flagged off the first train from Dumka carrying around 1,500 labourers, who will work on strategic Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects along the India-China border. "Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren flags off the 1st train from Dumka, carrying around 1500 workers to work on strategic BRO projects in Leh, Ladakh and other regions along the Indo-China border," said Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the people of Jharkhand have to go through several problems while working in the inaccessible region like Leh. He assured his "Jharkhandi brothers who are going with pride and honour in the service of the country that their brother (Soren) will always protect their rights." Before the train departed for Leh, Dumka Labour Department and BRO signed a Terms of Reference (TOR) in the presence of Soren. (ANI)
ALSO READ
ED brings back 108 consignments worth Rs 1,350 cr belonging to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to India
India is the world's 2nd largest manufacturer of mobile phones: Ravi Shankar Prasad
M12, Microsoft s venture fund, opens office in India
India's COVID-19 cases rise by record 7,466 to cross 1.65 lakh; 175 deaths in last 24 hour
India remain on 108th in latest FIFA rankings, no change in table due to COVID-19