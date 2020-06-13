Tamil Nadu: Police detained over 10 PFI members protesting for release of detained students
Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday detained more than ten Popular front of India (PFI) protesters who were protesting for the release of the students, detained during anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests.ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:24 IST
Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday detained more than ten Popular front of India (PFI) protesters who were protesting for the release of the students, detained during anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests. Police detained the protesters from Goripalayam in Madurai district.
Heavy deployment of police forces was seen here in Goripalayam for security purposes today after PFI tried to hold a protest for the release of the students, who were detained during anti-CAA protests. PFI had earlier announced on Friday that they would stage a protest on Saturday for the release of the detained students. (ANI)
