Himachal to consider laying online foundation stones of developmental projects: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that his government would consider laying online foundation stones and inaugural of various developmental projects if the present COVID-19 situation prolongs to ensure that the pace of development does not suffer. The Chief Minister said this while addressing a virtual rally of Haroli Mandal BJP through video conferencing from Shimla.

"Chief Minister said that all the developmental projects in the Haroli BJP Mandal would be expedited and completed in the stipulated time period," as per an official statement. Thakur said that the developmental works have been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has forced the government to rethink and reframe its developmental strategies.

Referring to the development of Haroli Vidhan Sabha area, the Chief Minister said that developmental projects worth crores of rupees have been started in the area. He informed that thousands of people of the state have been brought back from various parts of the country by special trains and buses.(ANI)