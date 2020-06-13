Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombian businessman close to Venezuela's Maduro arrested

Maria Dominguez, Saab's U.S.-based attorney, confirmed his arrest but also declined to provide further details about his arrest in the archipelago nation off the coast of western Africa. In July 2019, U.S. prosecutors charged Saab and another Colombian businessman with money laundering related to a 2011-2015 scheme to pay bribes to take advantage of Venezuela's government-set exchange rate.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 22:35 IST
Colombian businessman close to Venezuela's Maduro arrested
Department of Justice spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said in a statement that Saab was arrested pursuant to an Interpol red notice issued with respect to his U.S. indictment, without providing further details. Image Credit: President of Russia

Authorities in Cape Verde have arrested Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman close to socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who was charged by the United States with alleged money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Saturday.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said in a statement that Saab was arrested pursuant to an Interpol red notice issued with respect to his U.S. indictment, without providing further details. Maria Dominguez, Saab's U.S.-based attorney, confirmed his arrest but also declined to provide further details about his arrest in the archipelago nation off the coast of western Africa.

In July 2019, U.S. prosecutors charged Saab and another Colombian businessman with money laundering related to a 2011-2015 scheme to pay bribes to take advantage of Venezuela's government-set exchange rate. The U.S. Treasury Department has also imposed sanctions on Saab for allegedly orchestrating a vast corruption network for food imports and distribution in Venezuela and profiting from overvalued contracts, including the food subsidy program.

U.S. officials said the food program lined the pockets of Maduro, who has overseen a six-year economic collapse of the once-prosperous OPEC nation and stands accused of corruption and human rights violations. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The arrest came after the Colombian attorney general's office last Tuesday said it had frozen assets belonging to Saab in the country worth some 35 billion Colombian pesos ($9.28 million), adding that Saab was under investigation for crimes including money laundering. ($1 = 3,773.0000 Colombian pesos)

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

45 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, all have travel history: Biplab Kumar Deb

45 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tripura and all of them have a travel history, said Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday. Out of 1,860 samples tested for COVID-19, 45 more people found positive in Tripura today...

415 COVID-19 cases in Haryana, count at 6,749

A total of 415 COVID-19 cases were reported in Haryana on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 6,749 in the state, Health Department said. According to the official data, the total number of cases include 2,803 recovereddischarged,...

Chile president replaces health minister amid COVID-19 deaths controversy

Chile President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday replaced Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid controversy over the countrys figures for deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.Pinera said Manalich had spared no effort in carrying out his difficult...

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon hospitalised

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was on Saturday admitted to a hospital here and his condition was stated to be stable. Tandon, 85, had fever and complications related to urology. All necessary tests have been performed and he has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020