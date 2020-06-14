Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong riot cop rebuked for chanting 'black lives matter'

A Hong Kong riot cop who was filmed chanting "black lives matter" and "I can't breathe" on patrol during a demonstration on Friday has been reprimanded by authorities, according to media reports. A clip of the officer who was in Yau Ma Tei, in Hong Kong's Kowloon neighbourhood, was posted online, including the government funded public broadcaster RTHK's website, in which he was seen making the comments in reference to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody, which sparked protests across the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 07:57 IST
Hong Kong riot cop rebuked for chanting 'black lives matter'

A Hong Kong riot cop who was filmed chanting "black lives matter" and "I can't breathe" on patrol during a demonstration on Friday has been reprimanded by authorities, according to media reports.

A clip of the officer who was in Yau Ma Tei, in Hong Kong's Kowloon neighbourhood, was posted online, including the government funded public broadcaster RTHK's website, in which he was seen making the comments in reference to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody, which sparked protests across the United States. The man was recorded saying "black lives matters" in English and "I can't breathe" three times each and "this is not America" in the 20-second clip that was published on the RTHK website on the weekend.

Police were carrying out identity card checks of the crowd, according to media, at the time the officer made the comments. A Hong Kong police spokeswoman told the South China Morning Post the officer had been reprimanded over the incident.

"The officer has been rebuked and reminded to always present himself professionally and enhance his sensitivity," the spokeswoman told the newspaper. "Disciplinary action may ensue depending on the investigation result."

A crowd had gathered in Yau Ma Tei on Friday night as part of protests across the city to mark the first anniversary of tear gas being fired during an anti government demonstration against the then proposed extradition bill. The bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong citizens to be sent to mainland China for trial, has been shelved but tensions in the city remain high as Beijing moves to impose a national security law on Hong Kong.

A police statement said 43 people were arrested on Friday night.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

64 people who got jobs fraudulently in UP Health Dept over 2 decades ago dismissed

Chief Medical Officer of Mirzapur O P Tiwari has dismissed 64 people who had managed to get jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Health Department through fraudulent means over two decades ago. Between 1996 and 1998, the 64 people were appointed on Gr...

Rajnath Singh to hold 'J-K Jan Samvad rally' today

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will hold Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally via video conferencing today. Singh had on Saturday tweeted that he will hold the Jan Samvad rally at 11 am.At the Maharashtra Jan-Samvad rall...

Anupam Kher sends birthday wishes to wife Kirron with heartwarming note, throwback pictures

As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher rings in her 65th birthday today, her husband Anupam Kher shared heart-warming birthday wishes along with throwback pictures to make the day special. The Hotel Mumbai actor put out an adorable post on ...

Protesters set fire to Wendy's in Atlanta where black man was slain by police

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and set fire to a Wendys restaurant where a black man was shot by police as he tried to escape arrest, an incident caught on video and sure to fuel more nationwide demonstrations. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020