8 migrant workers injured in accident in UP's Sambhal
Eight persons were injured after a car carrying migrant workers rammed into a truck in Gunnaur town of Sambhal district on Sunday.ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 13:49 IST
Eight persons were injured after a car carrying migrant workers rammed into a truck in Gunnaur town of Sambhal district on Sunday.
Police reached the spot and injured people have been admitted to a hospital.
"Eight people were injured in the accident. In which five people have been discharged and three people have sustained serious injuries," said Gunnaur Circle Officer (CO) Dr. KK Saroj. (ANI)