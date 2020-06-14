Two deaths, 253 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra

253 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said to the State Health Department on Sunday. The state has also reported two fatalities during the same time, it added.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 4,841 including 2,034 active cases and 84 deaths so far. As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported its highest-ever spike of 11,929 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922. (ANI)