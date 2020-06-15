Left Menu
Migrant labourers arriving in Himachal can be sent directly to worksites observing all due precautions of COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh government has issued an order for additions and amendments in quarantine requirements as per which migrant labourers arriving in the state can be sent directly to worksites and can start working immediately subject to observing all due precautions related to COVID-19.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 07:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh government has issued an order for additions and amendments in quarantine requirements as per which migrant labourers arriving in the state can be sent directly to worksites and can start working immediately subject to observing all due precautions related to COVID-19. The order from the Point number i from the section "Quarantine Requirements" will be amended with the following: All persons coming from high caseload COVID-19 infected cities will be institutionally quarantined. Only for compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness, persons above 65 years of age with co-morbities and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years may be permitted to be home quarantined, instead of institutional quarantine, for 14 days, subject to satisfaction of the concerned District Magistrate about satisfactory arrangements being available for such Home Quarantine.

The order read, "Point viii from the sect6ion of Quarantine Requirements will be replaced with the following: "The migrant labourers coming in the state can be sent directly to work site of the Orchardist/Agriculturist/Contractor/Project Proponents. The labour can start working at these sites immediately subject to observing all the due precautions including social distancing/isolation and constant monitoring for symptoms, as is being done for quarantined persons. The period of active surveillance shall however continue to be the same as per the period prescribed by the guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare." The following points will be added Persons covered under SOPs issued dated May 23 for interstate movement of industrial workers, industrialists/factory owners, traders raw material suppliers, service providers, inspecting authorities will be exempted from the purview of Home Quarantine.

The persons visiting the state for bonafide purpose of trade, business, job, project, service purpose, commission agents etc with supporting documents and entering the state with valid permits/epass and not coming from high COVID-19 cases load cities and other containment zones from the rest of the country will also be exempted from the purview of quarantine. The management incharge or head of any NGO or any charitable organisation, which has branches in the state, and travels to the state in connection with its affairs or for an official meeting, for a short duration not exceeding 48 hours and don't mix with general masses, follows all social distancing and COVID-19 prevention protocols, norms does not organize any social/cultural or any other gathering of any sort, shall be exempt from quarantine requirement in the state. (ANI)

