FIR against Digvijaya Singh for sharing fake video regarding Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The Bhopal Crime Branch on Monday registered an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 09:12 IST
The Bhopal Crime Branch on Monday registered an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media. The FIR was filed under multiple sections of the law after the BJP filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister.
Singh is the Congress' candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Digvijaya Singh
- Congress
- BJP
- Rajya Sabha
- Chief Minister
ALSO READ
Nepali Congress to table separate Constitution amendment bill in Parliament
Case registered against Ramesh Chennithala, 20 other Congress leaders for violating lockdown in Kerala
BJP responsible for poor shape of health sector in Bihar: Congress
BJP's proposed virtual rally draws flak from RJD, Congress
Congress targets ruling K. Chandrashekar Rao govt over unemployment issue on Telangana Formation Day