Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a number of cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including police officers accused of excessive force.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:38 IST
U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a number of cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including police officers accused of excessive force. The justices rejected the closely watched appeals in cases that had been pending before the court for months including a dispute over whether officers in Tennessee can be sued for using a dog on a man who says he had surrendered. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a dissent, said the court should have heard the case.

Though the justices rejected these cases, they could at some point act on other appeals involving qualified immunity that also are awaiting attention by the court. The decision to reject the cases comes as a national spotlight is once again trained on police use of force after the death of a black man in Minneapolis named George Floyd who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in custody. Democrats and Republicans in Washington have been pulling together their own versions of police reform legislation.

The Supreme Court recognized qualified immunity 50 years ago to protect government officials from frivolous lawsuits. Police have said the doctrine ensures that they can make split-second decisions in dangerous situations without the hindrance of worrying about being sued later. A growing chorus of ideologically diverse lawyers, scholars, civil rights groups and politicians has said the doctrine too often lets police brutality go unpunished. On the high court itself, Justice Sonia Sotomayor has frequently chided her fellow justices for what she described in one dissent as a "disturbing trend" of favoring police in qualified immunity cases.

The court’s decision to take up the appeal comes three weeks after Reuters published an investigation that revealed how qualified immunity, with the Supreme Court's continual refinements, has made it easier for police officers to kill or injure civilians with impunity. [For full coverage see: https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-police-immunity-scotus/ ]

The investigation found that based on Supreme Court guidance, police often escape liability even when a lower court determines they used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, so long as their specific conduct has not been "clearly established" in earlier cases as unconstitutional. In an unprecedented analysis of hundreds of appeals in excessive force cases between 2005 and 2019, Reuters found an increasing tendency in the courts to grant qualified immunity.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Students allowed to stay in hostels till end of examination: IIMC to HC

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC Monday told the Delhi High Court that the students, who are presently staying in the hostels, will be allowed to avail the facility till end of their examination this year. The institutes subm...

Kyrgyz PM Abylgaziev resigns over graft probe

The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, resigned on Monday, citing a corruption probe against his former subordinates which he said undermined trust in the cabinet and limited its ability to combat the coronavirus pande...

UK Parliament panel calls for UK citizenship for foreign healthcare workers

An influential UK parliamentary panel on Monday called on the government to offer British citizenship to all foreign healthcare workers, including Indians, in recognition of their tireless work on the COVID-19 frontline of the country. In a...

Shah visits LNJP; orders CCTV in COVID-19 wards of all designated hospitals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every designated hospital in the national capital for proper monitoring, and set up alternative canteens for uninterrupt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020