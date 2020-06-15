Left Menu
227 Maharashtra cops test positive for coronavirus in last 72 hours

227 police personnel found COVID-19 positive in the last 72 hours in Maharashtra.

Updated: 15-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

227 police personnel found COVID-19 positive in the last 72 hours in Maharashtra. The total number of cases among police personnel in the state is now at 3,615 including 1,388 active cases and 40 deaths. 2,187 cops have recovered from the virus.

In a health bulletin, Maharashtra health department said that a total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today while the state witnessed 178 deaths due to COVID-19 - the highest spike in a day. "Highest single-day spike of 178 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, taking the death toll to 4,128. A total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases reported in the Monday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,10,744, including 56,049 discharged patients," the bulletin said.

However, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that 5,071 coronavirus patients were discharged in the state. "For the second time in a fortnight, a record number of corona patients have been released at home. Today, 5,071 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the state and the highest number of 4,242 patients was discharged on the same day in Mumbai Mandal. So far 56,049 patients have recovered and gone home," he said.

"On May 29, 8,381 patients were discharged on the same day in the state. This was the first time that such a large number of patients were cured and left at home. Since then, the number of patients recovering has been steadily increasing and today, after about 15 days, the number of patients recovering again has reached a record number," he said. (ANI)

