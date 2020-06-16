Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo to meet with Chinese delegation this week in Hawaii -sources

Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper cited an unidentified source as saying that Yang Jiechi, a state councilor and member of the Communist Party's powerful politburo, will represent the Chinese side for the meeting with Pompeo. The meeting is expected to take place at Hawaii's Hickam Air Force base, said a diplomatic source, who did not want to be identified.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 01:55 IST
Pompeo to meet with Chinese delegation this week in Hawaii -sources
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to meet a Chinese delegation at a U.S. military base in Hawaii this week to discuss bilateral ties that have soured deeply since the start of the year, sources familiar with the matter said. In addition to their intensifying strategic rivalry, the world's top two economies have been at loggerheads in recent months over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China's move to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong.

Experts say relations have reached their lowest point in years, and in mid-May President Donald Trump even went so far as to suggest he could cut ties with Beijing. Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper cited an unidentified source as saying that Yang Jiechi, a state councilor and member of the Communist Party's powerful politburo, will represent the Chinese side for the meeting with Pompeo.

The meeting is expected to take place at Hawaii's Hickam Air Force base, said a diplomatic source, who did not want to be identified. Another source said Pompeo was expected to leave Washington on Tuesday for Hawaii, where the meeting would take place on Wednesday. It would be Pompeo's first known contact with Yang since they spoke by telephone on April 15 to discuss the coronavirus.

The sources said the likely agenda included coronavirus response, arms control, trade, Hong Kong, North Korea, and tit-for-tat moves against journalists. The State Department and White House did not respond to requests for comment about the trip, first reported by Politico on Friday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declined to confirm the reports at a regular briefing on Monday but said: "China and the U.S. have maintained communication through diplomatic channels. If there is any further information, it will be released in a timely manner." Pompeo has been forceful in his criticism of Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, which originated in China. He has said China could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths by being more transparent and accused it of refusing to share information.

Trump has initiated a process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China for curbing freedoms there but has stopped short of immediately ending privileges that have helped the territory remain a global financial center.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says ex-adviser Bolton breaks law if he publishes book

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law and face criminal liability if a book he has written is published.Trump told reporters at the White House that Bolton knows...

Raymond James fires employee who confronted Black Lives Matter demonstrator

Investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc on Monday said it fired an employee after a video httpstwitter.comjaimetoonsstatus1271300265170186240 posted on Twitter showed him and his wife question a man who painted Black Lives Matter outsid...

Egypt registers highest daily virus toll

Egypts Health Ministry has confirmed 1,691 new cases of coronavirus, including 97 deaths, the countrys highest toll for one dayThere have officially been 46,289 COVID-19 infections and 1,672 deaths recorded since the virus first emerged in ...

Brazil VP Mourão says economy will contract by 5%-6% this year

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mouro said on Monday that Brazils economy will likely contract between 5-6 this year due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.In a radio interview, he said the agribusiness sector was the only thing ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020