Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK chief says opponents of security law are "enemy of the people"

The Chinese government and Lam's Beijing-backed city administration say the law will not curtail freedoms but will target a small number of "troublemakers" and help bring stability after a year of anti-government protests. "I urge opponents who still use the usual tactics to demonize and smear the work to stop because by doing this they become the enemy of the Hong Kong people," Lam said before a cabinet meeting, referring to the legislation.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-06-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 09:31 IST
HK chief says opponents of security law are "enemy of the people"
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday urged opponents of Beijing's plan to impose national security legislation in the financial hub to stop "smearing" the effort, saying those who did were "the enemy of the people". Beijing last month announced a plan to introduce legislation in Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference.

Critics see it as the most serious threat to a "one country, two systems" formula, agreed when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, aimed at ensuring its freedoms and role as a global financial centre. The Chinese government and Lam's Beijing-backed city administration say the law will not curtail freedoms but will target a small number of "troublemakers" and help bring stability after a year of anti-government protests.

"I urge opponents who still use the usual tactics to demonize and smear the work to stop because by doing this they become the enemy of the Hong Kong people," Lam said before a cabinet meeting, referring to the legislation. "The vast majority want to restore stability, and have safety, satisfaction and employment."

Lam was speaking a year after Hong Kong's biggest ever demonstration, when about 2 million people, according to organisers, marched against another bill the city wanted to introduce that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. Critics saw that bill as a threat to judicial independence and though it was later withdrawn, protests broadened into a campaign for greater democracy and clashes with police intensified.

This year, the coronavirus outbreak brought a lull in protests but they have resumed since Beijing announced the plan for the security law. Details have not been announced but it has been widely criticised, not only by democracy activists but by diplomats, lawyers and business leaders who also fear it could erode rights and freedoms.

Lam also said the government was considering relaxing restrictions aimed at stopping the coronavirus but it was unlikely they would be completely scrapped. Hong Kong's borders are almost fully closed and groups are limited to eight people although life is returning to normal.

The rules have helped limit numbers at demonstrations, with police citing the coronavirus in rejecting applications for rallies.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar Isaac to star in thriller ‘London’ with Ben Stiller on board as director

Actor Ben Stiller is set to direct Lionsgate thriller London starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac in the lead. The film is based on a new short storyhigh-concept thriller by bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo, reported Deadline.Dune scre...

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded a rollback of hike in fuel prices, saying the governments decision to increase the prices of petrol and diesel during the coronavirus crisis is wholly insensitive and ill-advised. The gove...

Over 10,000 COVID-19 new cases reported in country

India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded 10,66...

Escalating intimidation, threats, ahead of high-profile treason verdict, Indonesian rights groups say

Rights groups in Indonesia have complained of escalating intimidation and security threats in the run-up to the verdict in a high-profile treason trial against seven West Papuans that is expected on Wednesday.Papuan demands for independence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020