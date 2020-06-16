HC designates 4 trial courts to deal with Delhi riots cases

The Delhi High Court has designated two sessions and two magisterial courts for trial of recent communal violence and riot cases registered in north-east and Shahdara districts of the national capital

Two orders have been issued by the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court on Monday, June 15, transferring nine judicial officers to sessions and magisterial courts for north, north-east, Shahdara, south-east, central and New Delhi districts of the national capital

The transfer orders state that the courts of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, north-east and Metropolitan Magistrate-4, Shahdara as well as those of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ)-3, north-east and ASJ-3, Shahdara have been "designated as the courts for trial of recent communal violence/riot cases" registered in those two districts.