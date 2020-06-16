Unaware of reported border clash with India, says Chinese foreign ministry

Unaware of reported border clash with India, says Chinese foreign ministryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:25 IST
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday he was not aware of any incident on the border with India after the Indian army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" there.
The Indian army said on Tuesday senior military officials from both sides were meeting to calm the situation.
The two sides have been locked in a standoff in the western Himalayas for weeks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zhao Lijian
- Chinese
- India
- Himalayas
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Chinese fighters flying 30-35 kms from Eastern Ladakh, India watching closely
Chinese forces moved up to north of India along LAC, says Pompeo
Chinese envoy to Britain says Beijing is not suppressing Hong Kong activists
Chinese doctor has died from COVID-19
Top US lawmaker slams 'Chinese aggression' against India, urges Beijing to 'respect norms'