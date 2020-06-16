Delhi Police detains man from Faridabad for making hoax bomb call
Delhi Police has detained a man from Faridabad in Haryana for allegedly making a hoax bomb call at India Gate, officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, the man is currently being questioned in the mater.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
